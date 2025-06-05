Parliamentary Fallout: Indigenous Lawmakers Face Suspension over Haka Protest
New Zealand's parliament has enforced unprecedented suspensions on three Indigenous lawmakers for performing a haka in protest of a bill. This decision has sparked debate over Indigenous rights and democratic values, with criticism from opposition for being inconsistent with democratic principles.
New Zealand's parliament has imposed historically unprecedented suspensions on three Indigenous lawmakers from the Te Pati Maori for performing a haka last year, thereby interrupting the reading of a contentious bill. The parliament's decision follows a recommendation by a parliamentary privileges committee made in May.
The three parliamentarians, Te Pati Maori co-leaders Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, Rawiri Waititi, and representative Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke, face suspensions of 21 days and 7 days respectively, during which they will not receive remuneration or vote on legislation. This marks a rare enforcement of discipline in New Zealand, with only three suspensions recorded in a decade.
Opponents, including Labour, argue that the suspensions undermine democratic values, urging for censure instead. Judith Collins highlighted the breach of parliamentary rules, while Maori members argued the actions were to amplify unrepresented Indigenous voices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
