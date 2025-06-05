Singaporean Man Faces Court for Hoax Bomb Threat on Etihad Airways

A Singaporean man, Azim Shah Abubakar Shah, has been charged in the State Courts for allegedly making a hoax bomb threat while on board an Etihad Airways flight at Changi Airport.

Azim allegedly claimed, via an Instagram post under the username "fruitloops_19", that he planned to bomb the plane. The post was visible to 16 individuals.

The prosecutor has proposed reducing the charge to harassment, though no plea has been entered. If convicted, Azim could face up to seven years in jail, a fine of SGD 50,000, or both.