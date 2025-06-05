Singaporean Man Faces Court for Hoax Bomb Threat on Etihad Airways
Azim Shah Abubakar Shah, a Singaporean, was charged for making a hoax bomb threat onboard an aircraft at Changi Airport. The threat, posted on Instagram, was viewable to 16 people. Prosecutors may reduce the charge to harassment. Azim faces a potential jail term, fine, or both.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 05-06-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 13:05 IST
- Country:
- Singapore
A Singaporean man, Azim Shah Abubakar Shah, has been charged in the State Courts for allegedly making a hoax bomb threat while on board an Etihad Airways flight at Changi Airport.
Azim allegedly claimed, via an Instagram post under the username "fruitloops_19", that he planned to bomb the plane. The post was visible to 16 individuals.
The prosecutor has proposed reducing the charge to harassment, though no plea has been entered. If convicted, Azim could face up to seven years in jail, a fine of SGD 50,000, or both.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tamannaah Bhatia Raises Concerns Over Instagram 'Likes' Amidst 'Spirit' Movie Controversy
Malvika Raaj Bagga Announces Pregnancy in Heartwarming Instagram Post
Controversy Erupts Over Kolkata Police's Arrest of Instagram Influencer
Instagram Influencer's Arrest Sparks Legal Drama
Walton Goggins Clears the Air on Instagram Drama with Co-star Aimee Lou Wood