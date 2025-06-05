Left Menu

Singaporean Man Faces Court for Hoax Bomb Threat on Etihad Airways

Azim Shah Abubakar Shah, a Singaporean, was charged for making a hoax bomb threat onboard an aircraft at Changi Airport. The threat, posted on Instagram, was viewable to 16 people. Prosecutors may reduce the charge to harassment. Azim faces a potential jail term, fine, or both.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 05-06-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 13:05 IST
Singaporean Man Faces Court for Hoax Bomb Threat on Etihad Airways
Man
  • Country:
  • Singapore

A Singaporean man, Azim Shah Abubakar Shah, has been charged in the State Courts for allegedly making a hoax bomb threat while on board an Etihad Airways flight at Changi Airport.

Azim allegedly claimed, via an Instagram post under the username "fruitloops_19", that he planned to bomb the plane. The post was visible to 16 individuals.

The prosecutor has proposed reducing the charge to harassment, though no plea has been entered. If convicted, Azim could face up to seven years in jail, a fine of SGD 50,000, or both.

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025