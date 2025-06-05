Uttar Pradesh Court Sentences Husband to Life for Wife's Murder

In a significant ruling, a fast-track court in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar has sentenced Surendra Musahar to rigorous life imprisonment for the murder of his wife, Usha, in 2019.

The court has also levied a Rs 50,000 fine, with a stipulation of an additional five-year imprisonment if the fine is not paid.

The case was built on domestic disputes that culminated in Usha's tragic death, with Surendra attacking her with an axe while she slept at her brother's home.

