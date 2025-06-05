Uttar Pradesh Court Sentences Husband to Life for Wife's Murder
A fast-track court in Uttar Pradesh sentenced Surendra Musahar to life imprisonment for the murder of his wife, Usha. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000, with an additional five-year sentence if unpaid. The 2019 case involved domestic disputes and led to Usha's tragic death.
In a significant ruling, a fast-track court in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar has sentenced Surendra Musahar to rigorous life imprisonment for the murder of his wife, Usha, in 2019.
The court has also levied a Rs 50,000 fine, with a stipulation of an additional five-year imprisonment if the fine is not paid.
The case was built on domestic disputes that culminated in Usha's tragic death, with Surendra attacking her with an axe while she slept at her brother's home.
