Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Court Sentences Husband to Life for Wife's Murder

A fast-track court in Uttar Pradesh sentenced Surendra Musahar to life imprisonment for the murder of his wife, Usha. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000, with an additional five-year sentence if unpaid. The 2019 case involved domestic disputes and led to Usha's tragic death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kushinagar | Updated: 05-06-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 13:55 IST
Uttar Pradesh Court Sentences Husband to Life for Wife's Murder
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant ruling, a fast-track court in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar has sentenced Surendra Musahar to rigorous life imprisonment for the murder of his wife, Usha, in 2019.

The court has also levied a Rs 50,000 fine, with a stipulation of an additional five-year imprisonment if the fine is not paid.

The case was built on domestic disputes that culminated in Usha's tragic death, with Surendra attacking her with an axe while she slept at her brother's home.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025