Kerala's Foreign Aid Controversy: Unraveling the Political Accusations

Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar has refuted claims by the Left government that the Centre denied permission for foreign aid intended for flood relief efforts, labeling such allegations as incorrect and misleading.

In a Facebook post, Chandrasekhar referenced Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, and Minority Affairs, asserting the Pinarayi Vijayan government is spreading misinformation about foreign assistance to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. According to Kurian, Kerala's claims of being denied permission, unlike Maharashtra, are unfounded.

The Left government previously accused the BJP-led Centre of bias, citing Maharashtra's approval to accept foreign aid during the 2018 floods, a claim rebuffed by the BJP citing policy changes. Kerala's state finance minister criticized perceived discrimination between states, even as the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund was licensed to receive foreign contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)