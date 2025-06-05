Deadly Courtroom Confrontation: Aman's Life Cut Short

In a shocking incident, Aman, a 24-year-old man, was strangled by fellow inmates in a Saket court lock-up on Thursday. He was there for a hearing in an ongoing attempt to murder trial when the attack occurred.

Authorities report that the assailants, identified as Jitender and Jaidev, attacked Aman due to a long-standing personal feud. Aman's previous altercation with Jitender and his brother sparked this fatal confrontation.

Despite being rushed to the hospital, Aman was pronounced dead. A murder case has been registered, and law enforcement is delving deeper into the incident to understand the full extent of the circumstances.