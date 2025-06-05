Deadly Courtroom Confrontation: Aman's Life Cut Short
Aman (24) was strangled to death inside a Saket court lock-up by fellow prisoners Jitender and Jaidev. The attack stemmed from a longstanding feud. Aman, facing an attempt to murder trial, was rushed to a hospital but declared dead. A murder case is now being investigated.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 16:03 IST
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident, Aman, a 24-year-old man, was strangled by fellow inmates in a Saket court lock-up on Thursday. He was there for a hearing in an ongoing attempt to murder trial when the attack occurred.
Authorities report that the assailants, identified as Jitender and Jaidev, attacked Aman due to a long-standing personal feud. Aman's previous altercation with Jitender and his brother sparked this fatal confrontation.
Despite being rushed to the hospital, Aman was pronounced dead. A murder case has been registered, and law enforcement is delving deeper into the incident to understand the full extent of the circumstances.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tamannah Bhatia: A Versatile Entertainer Breaking Stereotypes
Panamanian Union Leader Seeks Asylum Amidst Social Unrest and Investigation
Karnataka Cabinet Renames Ramanagara: Embracing Bengaluru Identity
Lipika Mitra Files Defamation Suit Against Nirmala Sitharaman
Tamannaah Bhatia Becomes Face of Mysore Sandal: Strategic Move or Missed Opportunity?