Explosive Device Detonation Disrupts Voronezh Railway

An explosive device detonated, damaging a railway track in Russia's Voronezh region, the FSB reported. Authorities are considering a criminal case on terrorism charges following the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 05-06-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 16:04 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia's FSB security service reported Thursday that a railway track in the Voronezh region was damaged by an explosive device detonation.

According to Interfax news agency, the explosion is being investigated as a potential act of terrorism by authorities.

The possibility of opening a criminal case related to terrorism is currently under assessment, the FSB stated.

