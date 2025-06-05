Explosive Device Detonation Disrupts Voronezh Railway
An explosive device detonated, damaging a railway track in Russia's Voronezh region, the FSB reported. Authorities are considering a criminal case on terrorism charges following the incident.
Russia's FSB security service reported Thursday that a railway track in the Voronezh region was damaged by an explosive device detonation.
According to Interfax news agency, the explosion is being investigated as a potential act of terrorism by authorities.
The possibility of opening a criminal case related to terrorism is currently under assessment, the FSB stated.
