Insurance Scam Unveils a Web of Fraud and Fatalities in Uttar Pradesh

An intricate insurance scam that involved fraudulent policies, forged documents, and even orchestrated killings for insurance payouts has been exposed in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district. Police estimate the fraud to have crossed Rs 100 crore, with the scam spanning across at least 12 states.

The Enforcement Directorate has sought related documents from the police as investigations continue. To date, authorities have arrested 52 individuals, while others remain at large. In a bid to claim life-insurance payouts, the gang allegedly targeted young individuals and individuals with terminal illnesses, fabricating deaths as accidents to manipulate insurance claims.

Police urge more arrests are likely as the investigation deepens, with suspicions pointing towards the involvement of health and insurance sector employees. The ED's involvement signifies the case's complexity, highlighting financial crime's far-reaching impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)