Security Lapse at Saket Court Leads to Inmate's Death

Aman, facing trial for attempted murder, was beaten to death inside Saket Court's lock-up by fellow inmates. The attack stemmed from a past dispute, highlighting a significant security lapse. Police have initiated a murder investigation and are examining the role of security personnel present at the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 17:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident highlighting security gaps, a man named Aman was tragically beaten to death inside the lock-up of Saket Court on Thursday. The attack was carried out by two other prisoners, Jitender and Jaidev, while security personnel allegedly failed to respond promptly.

Aman, who had been brought to the court related to an attempted murder case, was attacked due to a previous altercation with Jitender. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

The incident underscores significant security flaws, prompting police to investigate and assign responsibility for the lapse. Meanwhile, authorities have registered a murder case and are diligently working to gather more information from witnesses and those involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

