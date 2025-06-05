Left Menu

Breaking Silos: Revolutionizing Intelligence Sharing for National Security

Alok Joshi, chairman of the National Security Advisory Board, emphasized the importance of breaking operational silos among government agencies for effective intelligence sharing at the Police Technology Summit 2025. He shared past experiences and stressed the need for data sharing, feedback integration, and collaborative efforts to bolster national security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 05-06-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 17:46 IST
  • India

In a critical address at the Police Technology Summit 2025, Alok Joshi, chairman of the National Security Advisory Board, underscored the dire need for enhanced intelligence-sharing among government agencies. According to Joshi, the efficacy of intelligence hinges on breaking down operational silos, a longstanding issue in the system.

While recalling his tenure at the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and the National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO), Joshi provided insights into the challenges of intelligence operations. He highlighted a missed opportunity when intelligence withheld at NTRO could have altered outcomes during a sensitive operation.

Joshi further urged the government to support indigenous technological advancements by sharing development costs with entrepreneurs to boost local innovation. Emphasizing collaborative strategies, Joshi called for systemic integration of feedback mechanisms and data sharing for law enforcement agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

