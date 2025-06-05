Daylight Drama: Arrests Made in Mehrauli Murder Case
The Delhi Police arrested two shooters and a conspirator in the murder of Arun Lohia in Mehrauli. Deepak and Yogesh were detained after a retaliatory encounter, while Ajay was arrested later. The motive is suspected to be personal rivalry linked to a property dispute.
In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have apprehended two alleged shooters and a conspirator involved in the murder of Arun Lohia in Mehrauli. Identified as Deepak and Yogesh, the shooters were caught after an encounter that left them with bullet injuries, while Ajay, the conspirator, was captured later.
The victim, Arun Lohia, was shot dead near CDR Chowk, marking a brutal act of violence that prompted an intense investigation. Utilizing electronic surveillance and local intelligence, the police tracked the suspects to Chirag Delhi's Khanpur stretch, where an early morning operation led to their capture.
While the shooters, both with prior criminal records, were detained after a gunfight, the motive behind Lohia's murder is still under investigation. Authorities suggest a possible link to personal rivalry or property disputes, with further insights anticipated as the inquiry progresses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
