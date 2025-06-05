Left Menu

Ukraine Criticizes Euroclear's Payout of Frozen Russian Assets

Ukraine's government has condemned a move by Belgium's Euroclear to distribute 3 billion euros of frozen Russian assets to Western investors. Officials warn this undermines Europe's stance against Russia and sets a dangerous precedent. They argue priority should be assisting victims of war, not compensating investors.

Ukraine's government has strongly denounced the recent decision by Belgium's Euroclear to allocate 3 billion euros of frozen Russian assets to Western investors. This action has been criticized for potentially weakening Europe's collective resolve against Moscow as tensions continue over the war in Ukraine.

This controversial move, authorized following a change in EU sanctions, shifts focus from the broader goal of using Russian assets to support Ukraine's recovery. Iryna Mudra, a senior official in the Ukrainian administration, asserts that prioritizing investors' compensation over war victims sends a message of inconsistency in Europe's stance.

With Russian assets initially frozen as a critical sanction, Ukraine argues that these funds should aid their defense efforts rather than be returned to Moscow or distributed elsewhere. Critics like Jacob Kirkegaard highlight that the decision risks setting a concerning precedent for future sanctions undertakings.

