Rafale's Journey to India: A New Era in Fighter Jet Manufacturing

Dassault Aviation and Tata Advanced Systems have partnered to produce Rafale fighter jet fuselages in India, marking the first production outside France. This move aligns with India's goal to bolster domestic arms production, with Tata setting up a facility in Hyderabad, delivering fuselages by 2028.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 19:03 IST
In a landmark collaboration, Dassault Aviation of France and India's Tata Advanced Systems will manufacture the Rafale fighter aircraft fuselage in India. This agreement, announced on Thursday, signifies the aircraft's first production venture outside France as India seeks to enhance its domestic arms industry.

Tata plans to establish a production facility in Hyderabad, tasked with manufacturing key structural parts of the Rafale jet. The first fuselage sections are anticipated by the 2028 fiscal year, with the ability to produce up to two complete fuselages monthly, according to a joint company statement.

Details of the contract value and the end use of the fuselages remain undisclosed. However, Tata indicated on social media that the output would cater to both Indian and global markets. Currently, the Indian Air Force operates 36 Rafale fighters, with plans for more acquisitions from France to modernize its military capabilities against regional threats.

