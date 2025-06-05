Trump and Xi: Navigating Trade Tensions Amid Economic Uncertainty
U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping held a crucial phone call to address tariff disputes affecting the global economy. The call arose amid U.S.-China tensions over critical minerals and trade agreements. Investors are anxious as the trade war poses risks to corporate earnings and supply chains.
U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in a pivotal phone call with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Thursday, aiming to resolve ongoing tariff disputes that have unsettled the global economy. This exchange came at Trump's behest, according to information from China's embassy in Washington.
The highly anticipated conversation occurs as tensions escalate between Washington and Beijing, including disagreements over critical minerals. This standoff threatens a delicate truce in the trade war that the two economic giants are striving to maintain. A temporary 90-day deal between the nations had aimed to alleviate some trade tensions.
The inconsistent U.S. approach under Trump has baffled global leaders and instilled uncertainty in business circles. While stock markets showed initial optimism, investors remain concerned about potential disruptions to supply chains, especially ahead of the crucial holiday shopping season. The ongoing trade war litigation adds another layer of uncertainty to the economic landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
