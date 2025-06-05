India Stresses Global Action Against Cross-Border Terrorism at EU Meeting

An Indian delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad engaged in talks with the European Parliament's Vice-President for Asia, underscoring concerns regarding the use of cross-border terrorism to hinder progress in Kashmir and escalate communal tensions.

The group is part of seven delegations India is dispatching globally to highlight Pakistan's terrorist links. During a meeting in Brussels, the delegation condemned the recent Pahalgam terror attack and lauded India's zero-tolerance stance against terrorism.

After meeting with European Parliament members, think tanks, and Indian diaspora, the delegation reasserted India's commitment to combat cross-border terrorism and discussed the potential for a stronger India-EU partnership in counter-terrorism efforts.