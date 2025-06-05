India Stresses Global Action Against Cross-Border Terrorism at EU Meeting
An all-party Indian delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad met with the European Parliament's Vice-President for Asia, stressing cooperation to combat cross-border terrorism linked to Pakistan. The visit aimed to solidify international support against terrorism affecting progress in Kashmir and promote legislative collaboration between India and EU.
- Country:
- Belgium
An Indian delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad engaged in talks with the European Parliament's Vice-President for Asia, underscoring concerns regarding the use of cross-border terrorism to hinder progress in Kashmir and escalate communal tensions.
The group is part of seven delegations India is dispatching globally to highlight Pakistan's terrorist links. During a meeting in Brussels, the delegation condemned the recent Pahalgam terror attack and lauded India's zero-tolerance stance against terrorism.
After meeting with European Parliament members, think tanks, and Indian diaspora, the delegation reasserted India's commitment to combat cross-border terrorism and discussed the potential for a stronger India-EU partnership in counter-terrorism efforts.
ALSO READ
Pakistan and China's Diplomatic Dialogue
Pakistan and China to Deepen Trade Ties Amidst Regional Tensions
Suicide car bomb hits school bus in restive southwestern Pakistan, kills 4 children and wounds 38, AP reports quoting officials.
Tragedy Strikes: Suicide Bombing Targets School Bus in Pakistan's Balochistan
SC restrains Ashok Univ prof Mahmudabad from writing any further online posts on recent India-Pakistan conflict.