Left Menu

India Stresses Global Action Against Cross-Border Terrorism at EU Meeting

An all-party Indian delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad met with the European Parliament's Vice-President for Asia, stressing cooperation to combat cross-border terrorism linked to Pakistan. The visit aimed to solidify international support against terrorism affecting progress in Kashmir and promote legislative collaboration between India and EU.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 05-06-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 20:03 IST
India Stresses Global Action Against Cross-Border Terrorism at EU Meeting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

An Indian delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad engaged in talks with the European Parliament's Vice-President for Asia, underscoring concerns regarding the use of cross-border terrorism to hinder progress in Kashmir and escalate communal tensions.

The group is part of seven delegations India is dispatching globally to highlight Pakistan's terrorist links. During a meeting in Brussels, the delegation condemned the recent Pahalgam terror attack and lauded India's zero-tolerance stance against terrorism.

After meeting with European Parliament members, think tanks, and Indian diaspora, the delegation reasserted India's commitment to combat cross-border terrorism and discussed the potential for a stronger India-EU partnership in counter-terrorism efforts.

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025