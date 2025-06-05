Trump's Nomination Shakes Up NATO Leadership

The Trump administration has taken a significant step by nominating U.S. Air Force Lieutenant General Alexus Grynkewich to become the top U.S. general in Europe and assume the role of Supreme Allied Commander Europe.

This decision aims to alleviate concerns among European NATO allies over a potential retrenchment in American military leadership within NATO. Crucially, Grynkewich's nomination requires confirmation by the U.S. Senate, as the SACEUR position, managing NATO operations in Europe, has traditionally been held by a U.S. general since 1951.

Concurrently, President Trump has called on NATO allies to enhance defense expenditures, advocating for an increase from the current 2% to 5% of GDP. U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has expressed optimism about reaching a consensus among NATO members on this heightened defense target.

