Tragic Clash Over Property Leads to Transgender Individual's Death
In a tragic incident, a 25-year-old transgender person named Muskan was beaten to death during a violent family dispute over a house in Manwada village. Two others were seriously injured. A case has been filed and police are investigating the incident.
A violent family altercation over a property dispute has resulted in the death of a 25-year-old transgender individual and serious injuries to two others, according to local authorities.
The incident occurred on Thursday in Manwada village, where a clash erupted between Muskan and her sister-in-law regarding the distribution of a house. The altercation quickly escalated, culminating in Muskan being beaten to death.
Law enforcement, led by Circle Officer Gajendra Pal Singh, has initiated a case and is conducting further investigations to uncover the circumstances surrounding the tragic event.
