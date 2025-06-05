Tragic Clash Over Property Leads to Transgender Individual's Death

A violent family altercation over a property dispute has resulted in the death of a 25-year-old transgender individual and serious injuries to two others, according to local authorities.

The incident occurred on Thursday in Manwada village, where a clash erupted between Muskan and her sister-in-law regarding the distribution of a house. The altercation quickly escalated, culminating in Muskan being beaten to death.

Law enforcement, led by Circle Officer Gajendra Pal Singh, has initiated a case and is conducting further investigations to uncover the circumstances surrounding the tragic event.

