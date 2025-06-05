Left Menu

Tragic Clash Over Property Leads to Transgender Individual's Death

In a tragic incident, a 25-year-old transgender person named Muskan was beaten to death during a violent family dispute over a house in Manwada village. Two others were seriously injured. A case has been filed and police are investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 05-06-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 20:47 IST
Tragic Clash Over Property Leads to Transgender Individual's Death
Muskan
  • Country:
  • India

A violent family altercation over a property dispute has resulted in the death of a 25-year-old transgender individual and serious injuries to two others, according to local authorities.

The incident occurred on Thursday in Manwada village, where a clash erupted between Muskan and her sister-in-law regarding the distribution of a house. The altercation quickly escalated, culminating in Muskan being beaten to death.

Law enforcement, led by Circle Officer Gajendra Pal Singh, has initiated a case and is conducting further investigations to uncover the circumstances surrounding the tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025