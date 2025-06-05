Supreme Court Shields Gun Companies in Mexico's Legal Battle

The United States Supreme Court has delivered a ruling that spares two American firearms companies from a lawsuit launched by Mexico. The legal action accused the companies of enabling illegal gun trafficking to drug cartels, exacerbating gun violence in Mexico. In a unanimous decision authored by Justice Elena Kagan, the court overturned a prior ruling allowing the lawsuit to proceed.

Central to the court's decision was the 2005 Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, which broadly shields gun manufacturers and distributors from liability for crimes committed with their products. While the Supreme Court acknowledged that U.S. companies might be aware of some illicit sales, the justices determined that the claims made by Mexico did not sufficiently prove that the companies deliberately facilitated these transactions.

Adding to the complexity of U.S.-Mexican relations, Mexico's pursuit of legal accountability reflects ongoing tensions over issues such as drug trafficking and border security. Despite the setback, Mexico's legal adviser, Pablo Arrocha Olabuenaga, emphasized the country's intent to continue its legal battle, asserting the strength of its arguments and the backing from both domestic and international supporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)