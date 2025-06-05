Countdown to 2026: Security Forces Target Top Maoist Commanders
Security forces aim to eliminate Left Wing Extremism in India by March 2026, focusing on 16 top Maoist commanders. Recent operations have neutralized key figures including Central Committee member Sudhakar and general secretary Basavaraju. This initiative aligns with the government's mission to eradicate Naxalism.
In an aggressive move to eradicate Left Wing Extremism from India by March 2026, security forces have marked 16 top Maoist commanders for elimination, according to official sources.
Among the recent successes was the killing of 67-year-old Narasimha Chalam alias Sudhakar, a prominent member of the Maoists' Central Committee, in the forests of Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh. This follows the security forces' neutralization of CPI (Maoist) general secretary Nambala Keshav Rao alias Basavaraju, aged 70, in the Bastar region.
A senior officer stated that eliminating these high-ranking commanders will effectively dismantle the Naxalite combat and armed wing, aligning with the Union Government's objective to tackle Naxalism. The targeted 16 commanders include figures such as Muppalla Laxmana Rao alias Ramanna and carry substantial government bounties of up to Rs 1.37 crore.
