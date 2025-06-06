Beirut on Edge: Israeli Military Warns of Hezbollah Drone Sites

The Israeli military has issued a critical evacuation order for residents in four neighborhoods within Beirut's southern suburbs. This move comes as Israel targets alleged Hezbollah drone manufacturing sites, escalating tensions in an already fragile region.

Thousands of residents hastened to leave the area, causing significant traffic congestion. The Israeli Defense Forces claim Hezbollah is producing UAVs with support from Iranian operatives, contravening recent agreements.

While Hezbollah has yet to respond, concerns are mounting over the stability of the U.S.-brokered ceasefire, which halted previous hostilities. Each side continues to blame the other for failing to uphold the truce.

(With inputs from agencies.)