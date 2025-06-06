Left Menu

Beirut on Edge: Israeli Military Warns of Hezbollah Drone Sites

The Israeli military issued an evacuation order for four Beirut neighborhoods ahead of anticipated strikes on alleged Hezbollah drone sites. Thousands fled after the warning was posted on social media. Tensions remain high despite a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah facilitated by U.S. mediation in November.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 00:15 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 00:15 IST
Beirut on Edge: Israeli Military Warns of Hezbollah Drone Sites
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Israeli military has issued a critical evacuation order for residents in four neighborhoods within Beirut's southern suburbs. This move comes as Israel targets alleged Hezbollah drone manufacturing sites, escalating tensions in an already fragile region.

Thousands of residents hastened to leave the area, causing significant traffic congestion. The Israeli Defense Forces claim Hezbollah is producing UAVs with support from Iranian operatives, contravening recent agreements.

While Hezbollah has yet to respond, concerns are mounting over the stability of the U.S.-brokered ceasefire, which halted previous hostilities. Each side continues to blame the other for failing to uphold the truce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025