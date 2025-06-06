Mexico Rebukes U.S. Supreme Court Over Gun Ruling

In a resounding statement, Mexico's foreign ministry has criticized the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to favor two American gun manufacturers accused of facilitating illegal weapons trafficking.

The ministry blames these practices for exacerbating violence within its borders and vows to continue its fight against illicit arms smuggling through all available legal and diplomatic channels.

Mexico reaffirmed its commitment to addressing this issue and holding entities accountable for their roles in fueling Mexico's drug-related violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)