Kyiv's Air Defense Battleground

In Kyiv, military authorities reported active engagement of air defense units against incoming Russian drones. Witnesses noted several explosions, and officials highlighted the drones' approach from multiple directions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 04:00 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 04:00 IST
As tensions escalate, Kyiv's air defense units are actively engaged in repelling Russian drones, military authorities confirmed early Friday.

Eyewitnesses in the capital reported a sequence of explosions, heightening concerns among residents.

Timur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv's military administration, described the enemy drones approaching from various directions via a statement on Telegram.

