Russia has officially designated the British Council as an 'undesirable' organization, claiming it acts as a front for UK intelligence, specifically MI-6. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova made the announcement, accusing the UK intelligence of exploiting the Council for clandestine operations.

The Russian Prosecutor General's Office formalized the decision, despite the British Council's inactivity in Russia since 2018. Zakharova stated that, since Russia's military initiative in Ukraine, the British Council has aided anti-Russian moves orchestrated by the UK government and leveraged soft power to undermine Russian sovereignty.

Moscow warns allied nations about fostering ties with the British Council, suggesting that its cultural and educational initiatives are veiled espionage efforts. Zakharova emphasized the risk of losing control over socio-political processes due to the influence such organizations can exert.