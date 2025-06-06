Germany Poised for Greater Leadership in EU-US Trade Talks

In a key development for international trade, Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Thursday signaled Germany's readiness to assume a more significant leadership role in future EU trade agreements. Speaking after a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, Merz expressed optimism about advancing ongoing negotiations aimed at staving off potential tariff hikes.

During the discussions at the White House, Merz and Trump dissected issues concerning trade and tariffs, with the Chancellor spotlighting the contributions of German car manufacturers operating stateside. Despite the European Union being the body to set trade policy, Merz stressed that Germany's vast export market necessitates active participation in these discussions.

The looming July 9 deadline set by Trump for finalizing trade agreements remains critical. The prospect of increased tariffs has prompted urgent dialogue, as EU and U.S. officials reported constructive talks in Paris. As the situation evolves, Merz maintains pressure to ensure balanced trade equitability, benefiting economies on both continents.