Bulldozer Justice in Muzaffarpur: A Statement Against Crime

In a bold action reflecting the 'bulldozer justice' approach, authorities in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, demolished the properties of a local resident accused of rape. The operation, executed under police and administration supervision, targeted a man who had been absconding after allegedly assaulting a girl.

The demolition, which took place in the Turki police station area of Kurhani sub-division, was inspired by similar measures in Uttar Pradesh, officials confirmed. This happened shortly after Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha's district visit, where he promised stern actions against sexual offenses tarnishing the region's safety.

Locals see this as a deterrent message to those considering such crimes, asserting that justice will catch up with them. The accused has since surrendered and will face court-directed proceedings, reinforcing the government's commitment to legal accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)