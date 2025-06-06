Left Menu

Shashi Tharoor Highlights Limited Impact of Pakistan's UNSC Roles

Shashi Tharoor, leading a multi-party Indian delegation to the US, downplays Pakistan's new roles in UN Security Council committees. Highlighting India's non-isolated stance, Tharoor emphasizes that the Committee roles operate on consensus, limiting Pakistan's influence. The focus remains on global recognition of India's anti-terrorism efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-06-2025 09:07 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 09:07 IST
Shashi Tharoor, a prominent Congress leader, has emphasized that India's role in the UN Security Council remains robust despite Pakistan chairing the Taliban Sanctions Committee and serving as vice-chair of the Counter-Terrorism Committee. Tharoor, leading a multi-party Indian parliamentary delegation in the US, stressed that these designations hold little practical consequence.

During a press interaction at the Indian Embassy, Tharoor clarified that the functioning of UNSC committees is consensus-based, suggesting that Pakistan's ability to push through its agenda is limited. He reassured that India's Permanent Mission to the UN in New York will closely monitor the developments.

The delegation engaged in diplomatic efforts to sensitize key partners to India's stance against Pakistan-backed terrorism. While Pakistan seeks to internationalize conflicts with India, Tharoor underscores India's successful diplomatic outreach and the strengthening international support for India's potential permanent seat at the Security Council.

