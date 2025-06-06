Left Menu

Hong Kong Activist Joshua Wong Charged with Collusion

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong has been arrested again, charged with conspiracy to collude with a foreign country under Beijing's national security law. Originally set for release in 2027, he now faces additional charges. Authorities also accuse him of conspiring with others to impose sanctions on China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 13:47 IST
Hong Kong Activist Joshua Wong Charged with Collusion

Hong Kong authorities have once again detained prominent activist Joshua Wong, charging him with conspiracy to collude with a foreign country under the national security law imposed by Beijing. This moves comes as Wong, who is currently serving a 56-month jail sentence for earlier offences, faced legal proceedings at West Kowloon magistrates' courts on Friday.

Wong, who appeared visibly thinner and wore a blue shirt to the court, acknowledged the new charge which accuses him of conspiring with exiled activist Nathan Law and others to solicit foreign sanctions on China. The case has now been adjourned to August 8, with Wong ordered back to custody without bail.

The national security police released a statement confirming the arrest, citing actions taken in 2020 meant to endanger national security. Although the Chinese and Hong Kong governments maintain the necessity of such laws to maintain order, Western governments continue to criticize them for suppressing free speech and dissent.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025