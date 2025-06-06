Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Missile and Drone Strikes Deepen Ukraine-Russia Conflict

Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv, killing three and injuring 49 people. The strikes follow Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian airbases. Ukraine's President Zelenskiy urges Western allies for support. The confrontation emphasized the high stakes involved and the urgent need for diplomatic solutions.

Updated: 06-06-2025 14:38 IST
In a significant escalation, Russia launched an intense missile and drone barrage targeting Kyiv, resulting in the deaths of three people, according to Ukrainian officials. The attack comes after Ukrainian drones hit strategic bomber aircraft in Russia, exacerbating already high tensions in the region.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reported that 49 individuals sustained injuries during the overnight strikes, which also affected several other towns and cities. He has called on Western allies to increase pressure on Russia to prevent further aggression.

The scale of the attack was immense, with 407 drones and 45 missiles used, marking one of the largest recorded strikes. Kyiv's infrastructure, including the metro transport system, suffered significant damage, underscoring the need for a rapid international response to the escalating conflict.

