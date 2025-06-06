Left Menu

Body Mix-up Shocks Families as Mistaken Identity Sends Tamil Farmer to Bihar

A Tamil Nadu agricultural laborer's body was mistakenly sent to Bihar, intended for a deceased worker from Bihar. The families of both men experienced shock and frustration. Officials identified the error, alerted the ambulance driver, and redirected the vehicle despite its 800 km journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 06-06-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 16:31 IST
Body Mix-up Shocks Families as Mistaken Identity Sends Tamil Farmer to Bihar
  • India

A staggering mix-up at a state-run hospital in Tiruvallur shocked families when the body of a Tamil Nadu agricultural laborer was mistakenly sent to Bihar, meant for a deceased worker from the northern state.

The family of the Tamil farmer staged a protest upon discovering another person's corpse was presented to them at the hospital. Officials discovered the identity mix-up, realizing the Tamil laborer's body was mistakenly dispatched up north.

Efforts are underway at the Tiruvallur Government Medical College Hospital to reverse the mistake, with the vehicle already 800 kilometers away. Authorities have launched an inquiry to resolve the issue and prevent similar future errors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

