Busted: Thane Police Uncover Spurious Liquor Operation

Police officials in Thane district successfully intercepted a significant illegal alcohol trafficking operation, seizing more than 18,000 bottles of counterfeit Indian Made Foreign Liquor worth over Rs 45 lakh.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amarsingh Jadhav, the police were initially alerted by a tip-off regarding the transport of low-grade IMFL from Goa to Thane. The operation was launched on the night of June 4, leading to the interception of a transport vehicle and eventual discovery of a house stockpiling counterfeit liquor.

Four individuals have been arrested, with charges under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Maharashtra Prohibition Act. The accused have been remanded in police custody until June 9, following their court hearing.

