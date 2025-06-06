PM Modi Hails Youth as Architects of Viksit Bharat in #11YearsOfYuvaShakti Tribute

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today paid a powerful tribute to India’s youth, celebrating their contributions and transformative role in shaping the nation’s development over the past 11 years. In a heartfelt message posted on X under the hashtag #11YearsOfYuvaShakti, the Prime Minister described young Indians as symbols of dynamism, innovation, and determination, emphasizing their pivotal role in propelling India's progress on the global stage.

Yuva Shakti: The Driving Force Behind India’s Growth

PM Modi noted that the unmatched energy and conviction of India’s youth have been key to the nation’s upward trajectory over the past decade. From StartUps to space missions, from sports to social service, and from technology to traditional arts, Indian youth have excelled and achieved global recognition.

“In the last 11 years, we have witnessed remarkable instances of youngsters who have done the unthinkable,” Shri Modi said.

He cited examples from sectors like:

StartUp ecosystem – now the third-largest in the world

Scientific innovation – including ISRO missions like Chandrayaan-3

Sports – with record-breaking medal hauls in Olympic and global arenas

Community leadership and cultural revival

These achievements, he said, symbolize a new India, one that is confident, capable, and youthful.

A Paradigm Shift in Youth-Centric Policies

Shri Modi emphasized that the transformation was not accidental but the result of deliberate, youth-empowering policy reforms by his government over the last 11 years. Key initiatives include:

StartUp India: Fueling a culture of entrepreneurship, resulting in over 1 lakh recognized startups, generating millions of jobs.

Skill India Mission: Equipping youth with vocational training across sectors, enabling a future-ready workforce.

Digital India: Bridging the digital divide, increasing access to digital literacy and remote employment opportunities.

National Education Policy (NEP) 2020: A radical reform in education to promote flexibility, innovation, and holistic learning from primary to higher education.

These initiatives, PM Modi affirmed, are based on the conviction that empowering youth is the most powerful investment a nation can make.

Empowered Youth as Partners in Nation Building

Calling young Indians “important partners in the resolution of Developed India,” PM Modi noted that India’s vision of Viksit Bharat (Developed India) will only be possible when Yuva Shakti is fully involved, engaged, and empowered.

“We will always give our Yuva Shakti all possible opportunities to shine,” he said, affirming the government’s continued focus on removing barriers, enabling access, and encouraging youth leadership across all fields.

He also praised the growing participation of youth in governance, civic life, and international innovation platforms, reflecting a shift from passive observers to active contributors in shaping India's destiny.

Youth at the Centre of India’s Global Aspirations

The Prime Minister expressed pride in how Indian youth are making their mark on the world, representing the country with distinction in diverse domains. From Silicon Valley tech leaders to global sports stars, from UN youth ambassadors to social impact entrepreneurs, the presence of Indians on the world stage is expanding rapidly.

This global presence, he said, not only enhances India’s soft power but also sends a message that the New India is young, bold, and visionary.

The Next Frontier: Youth for Viksit Bharat @2047

As India moves towards its centenary of independence in 2047, PM Modi underlined that Yuva Shakti will be the backbone of this journey. Their creativity, adaptability, and courage will determine whether India becomes a global innovation hub, a sustainable economy, and a moral leader in shaping the future of the planet.

He urged young Indians to take ownership of this mission, stating that their actions, ideas, and dreams will define India’s destiny in the coming decades.

A Call to Celebrate and Empower

The Prime Minister’s #11YearsOfYuvaShakti campaign is not only a celebration of past accomplishments but a clarion call to further engage, inspire, and uplift the nation’s youth. It encourages every citizen to recognize the immense potential and unshakable spirit of the younger generation.