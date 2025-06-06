Europe's Pledge: Sustaining Ukraine's Defense Amid Changing Dynamics with US Support

Europe is poised to maintain Ukraine's defense against Russian aggression, even if the United States decides to halt its military backing, a key German military official revealed to Reuters. Major General Christian Freuding emphasized that NATO's European members, alongside Canada, have already collectively exceeded the US's $20 billion military aid to Kyiv.

Freuding highlighted that the ongoing conflict in Ukraine is pivotal to the European security order, asserting that with political will, Europe can largely offset potential lapses in American support. Ukraine continues to receive weapons under agreements approved by former President Joe Biden, though uncertainties loom over future support from the potential administration of Donald Trump.

Freuding also expressed concerns over Russia's military expansion plans, noting its efforts to augment its land forces and stockpile ammunition. The potential for Russian rearmament poses a threat to NATO territories, although Russia denies any plans to attack. Europe faces challenges in replicating American military capabilities, particularly in intelligence and air defense systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)