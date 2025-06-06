Left Menu

Germany-India United Front Against Terrorism

A multi-party Indian delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad met with German officials to discuss strategic partnerships and express India's stance against terrorism, particularly following a recent attack in Pahalgam. Germany expressed unwavering support for India's zero tolerance policy towards terrorism and nuclear blackmail.

Updated: 06-06-2025 18:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Germany

In a recent meeting, a multi-party Indian delegation headed by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad discussed terrorism concerns with top German officials. The dialogue emphasized the countries' shared stance for a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism.

The delegation met with Bundestag's Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Armin Laschet, who reiterated Germany's steadfast support for India, particularly after the brutal April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Laschet urged the importance of maintaining a ceasefire and continued dialogue for peace.

Members of the delegation expressed India's firm response to terrorism, appreciating Germany's unequivocal backing. The visit is part of India's broader strategy to address international concerns about Pakistan's alleged terror links following the escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack.

