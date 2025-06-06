Controversy Erupts Over MIDC Land Allotment in Maharashtra

In a fiery press conference, AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel alleged corruption involving Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsat's son in the acquisition of land originally earmarked for a truck terminus.

Jaleel questioned the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation's decision to de-reserve the plot for distillery use, pressing for an immediate probe by the state's anti-corruption bodies.

The controversy deepened as details emerged about the formation of Cameo Distilleries Pvt Ltd and substantial questions surrounding the financial arrangements.