Controversy Erupts Over MIDC Land Allotment in Maharashtra
AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel has accused Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsat's son of illicitly acquiring land meant for a truck terminus to establish a distillery. Jaleel demands a thorough investigation by authorities into the alleged de-reservation and allocation process, questioning the MIDC's role and the financial arrangement behind the acquisition.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 06-06-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 19:33 IST
In a fiery press conference, AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel alleged corruption involving Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsat's son in the acquisition of land originally earmarked for a truck terminus.
Jaleel questioned the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation's decision to de-reserve the plot for distillery use, pressing for an immediate probe by the state's anti-corruption bodies.
The controversy deepened as details emerged about the formation of Cameo Distilleries Pvt Ltd and substantial questions surrounding the financial arrangements.
