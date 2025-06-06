Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over MIDC Land Allotment in Maharashtra

AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel has accused Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsat's son of illicitly acquiring land meant for a truck terminus to establish a distillery. Jaleel demands a thorough investigation by authorities into the alleged de-reservation and allocation process, questioning the MIDC's role and the financial arrangement behind the acquisition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 06-06-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 19:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a fiery press conference, AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel alleged corruption involving Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsat's son in the acquisition of land originally earmarked for a truck terminus.

Jaleel questioned the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation's decision to de-reserve the plot for distillery use, pressing for an immediate probe by the state's anti-corruption bodies.

The controversy deepened as details emerged about the formation of Cameo Distilleries Pvt Ltd and substantial questions surrounding the financial arrangements.

