Crime Kingpin's Double Life: The Escort and the Cocaine Cartel

Kulvir Shergill, an Indian-origin crime boss from the West Midlands, led a gang smuggling cocaine into the UK while posing as a male escort. Using EncroChat, the gang imported approximately 250kg of cocaine valued at GBP 20 million. Shergill and his associates have been sentenced following a comprehensive investigation by the NCA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 06-06-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 20:08 IST
Kulvir Shergill, a 43-year-old with Indian roots, orchestrated a drug smuggling ring under the guise of a male escort while importing massive quantities of cocaine into the UK. The crime lord, residing in England's West Midlands, has been handed a 21-year jail term.

Despite claiming his wealth stemmed from escort services, martial arts training, and personal fitness work, authorities uncovered Shergill's leadership in importing around 250kg of cocaine valued at GBP 20 million between February and April 2020. Shergill utilized EncroChat, an encrypted platform, to coordinate the operations with conspirators in the Netherlands.

Shergill and his accomplices have been convicted after extensive investigations by the NCA under Operation Venetic. Law enforcement is focused on seizing the crime group's assets and ensuring the recovery of proceeds from their illegal endeavors.

