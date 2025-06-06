Delhi Court to Begin July Hearings on 2020 Riots UAPA Charges

A Delhi court has announced the commencement date for hearings on charges in the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act case tied to the February 2020 riots. The trial, set to begin on July 2, follows the completion of preliminary arguments from both the prosecution and five accused individuals represented by legal counsel.

On Friday, the court requested a detailed schedule from the involved parties, specifying how much time each side intends to take. Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad indicated that the prosecution will require four to five hours daily over at least five days to present their arguments in full.

The complexity of the case, underscored by a 17,000-page chargesheet, means that hearings will extend beyond the summer vacation period. Several prominent activists and former political figures are implicated, accused of orchestrating the communal violence that resulted in 53 fatalities and injuries to over 700 individuals.

