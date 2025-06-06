Political Drama Unfolds: AAP Leader Satyendar Jain Under ACB Scrutiny

In a recent development, former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain spent over five hours under the scrutiny of the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) on Friday. The questioning pertained to a graft case involving the construction of classrooms in Delhi government schools, a project initiated during the previous AAP administration.

Sources allege that Jain was evasive, prompting the possibility of further questioning. In his defense, Jain dismissed the allegations as a political maneuver, emphasizing the accomplishments of the AAP-led administration and challenging the BJP to present superior governance outcomes.

Jain's interrogation follows an FIR filed by the ACB, accusing financial misconduct of approximately Rs 2,000 crore in the construction of over 12,000 classrooms. With former education minister Manish Sisodia also summoned, the inquiry continues to unravel potential irregularities within Delhi's educational infrastructure projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)