India and Central Asia Unite Against Terrorism at Strategic Dialogue

In a strong stance against terrorism, India joined forces with five Central Asian nations to condemn the recent Pahalgam attack. The leaders convened at the India-Central Asia Dialogue in New Delhi, underscoring the need to hold accountable those responsible for terrorist acts.

The dialogue, chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, stressed enhancing regional ties and combating terrorism. Discussions included the promotion of connectivity and the use of the Shahid Beheshti terminal at Chabahar Port to boost trade.

The foreign ministers also highlighted the importance of a peaceful Afghanistan, emphasizing a strengthened United Nations counter-terrorism strategy. India reiterated its commitment to being a reliable partner to the Central Asian states, fostering cooperation in security and new technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)