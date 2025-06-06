Cash Haul Scandal: VP Dhankhar Questions Judicial Impunity

In a complex case involving judicial integrity, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar has expressed concern over the government's inability to file an FIR due to existing judicial orders. The controversy stems from a fire at Justice Yashwant Varma's residence, uncovering burnt sacks of cash, raising questions on judicial immunity.

This issue surfaced during a meeting with the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association, where Dhankhar questioned the lack of investigation into the matter. He argued for maintaining democratic and ethical standards, pointing out the absence of accountability in the face of serious allegations affecting India's judiciary.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju indicated government efforts to involve political parties in initiating an impeachment motion against Varma, emphasizing the need for transparency in addressing judicial corruption. The Supreme Court, meanwhile, has reassigned Varma, who denies knowledge of the cash found at his residence.

(With inputs from agencies.)