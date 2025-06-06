Left Menu

Cash Haul Scandal: VP Dhankhar Questions Judicial Impunity

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar highlighted governmental constraints in filing an FIR due to a judicial order regarding a scandal involving Justice Yashwant Varma. A fire at Varma's residence revealed burnt cash, sparking concerns over judicial immunity and delayed investigation. Discussions focus on possible impeachment motions and judicial integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-06-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 22:10 IST
Cash Haul Scandal: VP Dhankhar Questions Judicial Impunity
Justice Yashwant Varma
  • Country:
  • India

In a complex case involving judicial integrity, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar has expressed concern over the government's inability to file an FIR due to existing judicial orders. The controversy stems from a fire at Justice Yashwant Varma's residence, uncovering burnt sacks of cash, raising questions on judicial immunity.

This issue surfaced during a meeting with the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association, where Dhankhar questioned the lack of investigation into the matter. He argued for maintaining democratic and ethical standards, pointing out the absence of accountability in the face of serious allegations affecting India's judiciary.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju indicated government efforts to involve political parties in initiating an impeachment motion against Varma, emphasizing the need for transparency in addressing judicial corruption. The Supreme Court, meanwhile, has reassigned Varma, who denies knowledge of the cash found at his residence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

South Africa’s economic growth hinges on energy efficiency, not just consumption

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025