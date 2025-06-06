Cash Haul Scandal: VP Dhankhar Questions Judicial Impunity
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar highlighted governmental constraints in filing an FIR due to a judicial order regarding a scandal involving Justice Yashwant Varma. A fire at Varma's residence revealed burnt cash, sparking concerns over judicial immunity and delayed investigation. Discussions focus on possible impeachment motions and judicial integrity.
- Country:
- India
In a complex case involving judicial integrity, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar has expressed concern over the government's inability to file an FIR due to existing judicial orders. The controversy stems from a fire at Justice Yashwant Varma's residence, uncovering burnt sacks of cash, raising questions on judicial immunity.
This issue surfaced during a meeting with the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association, where Dhankhar questioned the lack of investigation into the matter. He argued for maintaining democratic and ethical standards, pointing out the absence of accountability in the face of serious allegations affecting India's judiciary.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju indicated government efforts to involve political parties in initiating an impeachment motion against Varma, emphasizing the need for transparency in addressing judicial corruption. The Supreme Court, meanwhile, has reassigned Varma, who denies knowledge of the cash found at his residence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Arrest Shakes Sritex Amidst Corruption Probe: Director Nabbed
BJP MP Dubey Declares Ranchi 'Capital of Corruption' Amid IAS Officer's Arrest
Supreme Court Halts ED's TASMAC Probe Over Corruption Allegations
Karnataka Political Clash: Parameshwara's Integrity Defended Amid ED Probe
U'Khand CM Dhami chairs meeting to discuss campaign against corruption; visits Shri Hemkunt Sahib