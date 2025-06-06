Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Arrests of Congress Workers in Robbery Case

Two Congress workers allegedly connected to Ajay Rai, Uttar Pradesh Congress President, were arrested following accusations of robbery and molestation. The complaint, filed by Sachina Khatoon, alleged harassment and coercion by the two accused. Congress officials claim a political conspiracy is behind the arrests.

Updated: 06-06-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 22:45 IST
Two local Congress workers allegedly linked to Uttar Pradesh Congress unit president Ajay Rai were apprehended, police announced Friday, on allegations of robbery, theft, and molestation.

The arrests were executed Thursday after Sachina Khatoon from Chetganj accused the duo of harassment and forceful eviction from her boutique in Hathua Market.

Despite her obtaining a court stay on eviction, Khatoon reported that Anand Pandey and Amit Pathak forcibly broke into her shop last May, stealing her belongings. Congress Metropolitan President Raghavendra Chaubey refutes the claims, alleging political conspiracy by the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

