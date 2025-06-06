Controversy Erupts Over Arrests of Congress Workers in Robbery Case

Two local Congress workers allegedly linked to Uttar Pradesh Congress unit president Ajay Rai were apprehended, police announced Friday, on allegations of robbery, theft, and molestation.

The arrests were executed Thursday after Sachina Khatoon from Chetganj accused the duo of harassment and forceful eviction from her boutique in Hathua Market.

Despite her obtaining a court stay on eviction, Khatoon reported that Anand Pandey and Amit Pathak forcibly broke into her shop last May, stealing her belongings. Congress Metropolitan President Raghavendra Chaubey refutes the claims, alleging political conspiracy by the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)