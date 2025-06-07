Mysterious Shooting Leaves Man Dead Near Haryana Mall

A man was killed and another injured in a mysterious shooting incident near a Haryana shopping mall, police reported on Friday.

The attack occurred on Thursday evening in the Pinjore area, resulting in the death of Sonu Nolta, while his associate, identified as Prince, was hospitalized.

Police spokesperson DCP Shrishti Gupta confirmed that although a social media post claimed responsibility for the attack and linked it to gang activities, preliminary investigations have not confirmed such involvement. The motive remains unclear amid ongoing inquiries from all angles.