Mysterious Shooting Leaves Man Dead Near Haryana Mall
A man named Sonu Nolta was shot and killed, while his accomplice Prince was injured in a shooting near a shopping mall in Panchkula district, Haryana. Preliminary investigations suggest no gang involvement, though a social media post claimed responsibility, indicating a potential motive. The police investigation is ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-06-2025 00:02 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 00:02 IST
A man was killed and another injured in a mysterious shooting incident near a Haryana shopping mall, police reported on Friday.
The attack occurred on Thursday evening in the Pinjore area, resulting in the death of Sonu Nolta, while his associate, identified as Prince, was hospitalized.
Police spokesperson DCP Shrishti Gupta confirmed that although a social media post claimed responsibility for the attack and linked it to gang activities, preliminary investigations have not confirmed such involvement. The motive remains unclear amid ongoing inquiries from all angles.
