Allahabad High Court Halts Demolition of Madrasas in Shravasti

The Allahabad High Court has intervened to protect more than two dozen madrasas in Uttar Pradesh's Shravasti district from demolition or any other coercive actions. This order comes amid ongoing petitions filed by Madrasa Moinul Islam Qasmiya Samiti and 26 other institutions within the same district.

The court cited the inadequacy of notifications issued by the state, arguing they were not served correctly and lacked specificity needed for a proper defense. Justice Jaspreet Singh emphasized that any notice must clearly articulate its demands to allow the accused party to respond appropriately.

This judicial intervention follows last month's crackdown in which an 'illegal' madrasa in the region was demolished, and more were sealed by authorities clamping down on unrecognized religious institutions. Awaiting the state's detailed response, the court has stayed all administrative actions until the next hearing.

(With inputs from agencies.)