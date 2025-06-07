Left Menu

U.S. Citizen Joseph Tater Leaves Russia Amidst Legal Turmoil

U.S. citizen Joseph Tater, previously detained in Moscow, has left Russia following compulsory psychiatric treatment. He was initially jailed for petty hooliganism and faced a more serious assault charge. After doctors deemed him not criminally responsible, he was released from a psychiatric clinic. His current location is undisclosed.

Updated: 07-06-2025 03:48 IST
Joseph Tater, a U.S. citizen detained in Moscow last August, has left Russia, according to the state news agency TASS. Tater had been under compulsory psychiatric treatment following his jail sentence for petty hooliganism.

The U.S. State Department is aware of his release but has declined further comment due to privacy concerns. It has reiterated the perils U.S. citizens face in Russia and advised them to leave the country promptly.

Initially sentenced to 15 days in prison, Tater was reportedly being investigated for assaulting a police officer. However, a court later ruled him not criminally responsible, leading to his discharge from a psychiatric clinic. His current whereabouts are unknown, though he has reportedly left Russia.

