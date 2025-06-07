Left Menu

Trade Talks Progress: Japan and U.S. Discuss Tariff Impacts

Japan's chief tariff negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, reported progress following discussions in Washington aimed at resolving tariffs impacting Japan's economy. Meetings with top U.S. officials, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, focused on finding a resolution to the trade issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 07-06-2025 05:34 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 05:34 IST
Trade Talks Progress: Japan and U.S. Discuss Tariff Impacts
  • Country:
  • Japan

In recent trade discussions, Japan's chief tariff negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, has reported signs of progress. The focus of these talks, which took place in Washington with U.S. counterparts, is to mitigate the economic impacts that current tariffs are imposing on Japan.

Akazawa's visit to the United States, beginning Thursday, entailed two days of intensive negotiations. High-level meetings included dialogues with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, centering on potential solutions and compromise.

The discussions are pivotal as both nations seek to address the trade barriers that are exerting significant pressure on Japan's economic environment, with hopes of reaching an amicable resolution soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

 India
2
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
3
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
4
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025