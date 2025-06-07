Tragedy in Bengaluru: Husband Beheads Wife, Confesses at Police Station
In a shocking incident near Bengaluru, a man beheaded his wife following a heated argument over suspected infidelity. After committing the crime, he transported her severed head to a police station and confessed. The couple had been married for over five years and have a young daughter.
- Country:
- India
A grisly murder shocked the outskirts of Bengaluru when a 26-year-old man allegedly beheaded his wife following a fierce argument over suspicions of infidelity, according to police reports released on Saturday.
The suspect, identified as Shankar, gruesomely carried his wife's severed head on a scooter to surrender at the nearest police station, confessing to his crime. The horrifying incident unfolded in Heelalige village, near Chandapura, Anekal taluk, late on Friday night.
The couple, married for over five years with a four-year-old daughter, were both employed in private firms. Relations soured when Shankar accused his wife, Manasa, of an affair. The tragic turn of events, detailed by senior officers, culminated in another heated altercation on Friday evening when Shankar allegedly decapitated his wife using a sickle purchased earlier. A murder case has been registered and investigations are underway, authorities confirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bengaluru
- murder
- beheading
- crime
- domestic
- infidelity
- confession
- police
- suspect
- investigation
ALSO READ
UK's Strategic Shift: Chagos Islands Deal and Domestic Political Moves
Trump Administration Faces Multiple Legal Challenges Amid Domestic Policy Actions
Tragic Family Incident Unfolds After Domestic Dispute in Rajasthan
Trump’s Policies Face Judicial Hurdles as Domestic Changes Stir Controversies
Domestic Turmoil: Tariffs, Layoffs, and Policy Shifts under Trump