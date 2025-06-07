Tragedy in Bengaluru: Husband Beheads Wife, Confesses at Police Station

A grisly murder shocked the outskirts of Bengaluru when a 26-year-old man allegedly beheaded his wife following a fierce argument over suspicions of infidelity, according to police reports released on Saturday.

The suspect, identified as Shankar, gruesomely carried his wife's severed head on a scooter to surrender at the nearest police station, confessing to his crime. The horrifying incident unfolded in Heelalige village, near Chandapura, Anekal taluk, late on Friday night.

The couple, married for over five years with a four-year-old daughter, were both employed in private firms. Relations soured when Shankar accused his wife, Manasa, of an affair. The tragic turn of events, detailed by senior officers, culminated in another heated altercation on Friday evening when Shankar allegedly decapitated his wife using a sickle purchased earlier. A murder case has been registered and investigations are underway, authorities confirmed.

