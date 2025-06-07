Crime Chronicles: Arrest of Extortion Duo in Una

In a significant law enforcement operation in Una, police have detained two individuals on allegations of extortion and intimidation facing a local crusher owner, according to sources on Saturday.

Reportedly, the crusher owner accused the duo, Amrish Rana and Amit Mankotia, of coercing workers, damaging equipment, and demanding money.

The accused had been elusive for two months after police filed charges. Despite a rejected petition for bail, they were apprehended on Friday. "We will present them at the local court," announced ASP Sanjeev Bhatia. Rana, released last year after serving 25 years for a 1999 murder, once again faces severe criminal charges.