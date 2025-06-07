Left Menu

Mystery Unfolds in Rajasthan: Father-Son Duo Found Dead Amid Family Feud

In Khawaravji village, Rajasthan, the bodies of Ghanshyam Bairwa and his father, Tansingh Bairwa, were discovered outside their home, raising suspicions of family involvement. Police have detained relatives from the son’s in-laws for questioning. The incident sparked local unrest, demanding swift justice.

In a shocking turn of events, the tranquil village of Khawaravji in Rajasthan's Dausa district has become the center of a harrowing investigation following the discovery of two bodies. Ghanshyam Bairwa, aged 35, and his father, Tansingh Bairwa, aged 70, were found outside their residence, bearing signs of a violent attack.

Authorities, including DSP Charul Gupta and other senior officials, swiftly responded to the alert, mobilizing forensic and mobile teams to gather crucial evidence. Early inquiries indicate a possible family dispute involving Ghanshyam's in-laws, who allegedly visited from Likhli village under the Manpur police station on the evening of the incident.

The tragic episode has ignited tensions among locals, with a significant gathering led by Khawaravji Sarpanch Gulab Sharma demanding immediate action. The villagers have refused to permit the removal of the bodies for postmortem until assurances of justice from officials, leading to additional police deployment to ensure calm is maintained.

