Rising Tensions: Thailand and Cambodia's Contentious Border

Thailand has bolstered its military presence at a disputed border area with Cambodia amid rising tensions between the two Southeast Asian neighbors. This action follows an increase in troops by Cambodia, Thai Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai announced on Saturday.

The historical conflict continues after the killing of a Cambodian soldier on May 28 in the undemarcated region. Despite both governments exchanging statements of dialogue, Cambodia recently rejected proposals for de-escalation during bilateral talks. In response, Thailand has fortified its military posture.

Amidst border tensions, the Thai Prime Minister reiterated a commitment to restoring stability through dialogue. Both sides have a storied history of border disputes with previous escalations in 2008, yet current diplomatic efforts aim to prevent aggressive actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)