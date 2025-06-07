Police Clash: Seven Arrested for Assaulting Woman Officer in Telangana

Authorities in Telangana's Khammam district have apprehended seven individuals for allegedly obstructing and misbehaving with a female Sub-Inspector of Police while on duty. The incident took place on Friday in Kallur town, prompting police intervention.

An official police statement revealed that the accused, reportedly inebriated, were involved in an altercation near a local hotel, sparking a complaint by the hotel owner. The individuals allegedly threatened the owner and staff against cooperating with the police investigation.

During her investigation, the woman Sub-Inspector faced obstruction and threats from the accused. A video surfaced depicting her slapping one of the accused during the confrontation. Two cases have been filed, and investigations continue.

