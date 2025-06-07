Left Menu

Police Clash: Seven Arrested for Assaulting Woman Officer in Telangana

Seven individuals were arrested for obstructing and misbehaving with a female police sub-inspector in Khammam district, Telangana. The incident occurred when the accused, in an intoxicated state, were causing trouble near a hotel. Their actions led to two cases being registered and subsequent arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-06-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 17:48 IST
Police Clash: Seven Arrested for Assaulting Woman Officer in Telangana
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Telangana's Khammam district have apprehended seven individuals for allegedly obstructing and misbehaving with a female Sub-Inspector of Police while on duty. The incident took place on Friday in Kallur town, prompting police intervention.

An official police statement revealed that the accused, reportedly inebriated, were involved in an altercation near a local hotel, sparking a complaint by the hotel owner. The individuals allegedly threatened the owner and staff against cooperating with the police investigation.

During her investigation, the woman Sub-Inspector faced obstruction and threats from the accused. A video surfaced depicting her slapping one of the accused during the confrontation. Two cases have been filed, and investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
2
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
3
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China
4
Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025