Andhra Pradesh's Milestone in Ration Distribution

Andhra Pradesh's government has successfully delivered ration to one crore people within seven days under the TDP-led NDA government. The state transitioned back to fair price shop distributions, marking significant progress in equity for over 1.46 crore beneficiaries. Special provisions for senior citizens and specially-abled individuals were executed effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 07-06-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 17:54 IST
The Andhra Pradesh government, led by the TDP's N Manohar, has announced a significant milestone in public welfare by distributing rations to one crore individuals within just seven days. This marks a notable achievement for the administration as it resumes traditional fair price shop distribution.

Switching back to the conventional format, the state officials have reestablished fair price shops after previously employing mobile distribution units (MDUs) during the YSRCP era. This shift aims at improving efficiency and reaching a broader section of society.

Manohar confirmed that from June 1, ration distribution commenced with 29,796 shops aiding over 1.46 crore cardholders. The efforts ensured that 72% of beneficiaries received their ration, including provisions for 11 lakh senior citizens and the specially-abled, highlighting the government's commitment to inclusivity.

