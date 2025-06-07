Andhra Pradesh's Milestone in Ration Distribution

The Andhra Pradesh government, led by the TDP's N Manohar, has announced a significant milestone in public welfare by distributing rations to one crore individuals within just seven days. This marks a notable achievement for the administration as it resumes traditional fair price shop distribution.

Switching back to the conventional format, the state officials have reestablished fair price shops after previously employing mobile distribution units (MDUs) during the YSRCP era. This shift aims at improving efficiency and reaching a broader section of society.

Manohar confirmed that from June 1, ration distribution commenced with 29,796 shops aiding over 1.46 crore cardholders. The efforts ensured that 72% of beneficiaries received their ration, including provisions for 11 lakh senior citizens and the specially-abled, highlighting the government's commitment to inclusivity.

