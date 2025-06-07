Left Menu

Musk-Trump Feud Jeopardizes SpaceX Contracts and Alters US Space Program

The fallout from a feud between Elon Musk and President Donald Trump threatens $22 billion in SpaceX's government contracts, potentially causing significant disruptions to U.S. space initiatives. Musk's criticism of Trump's tax and spending policies ignited the conflict, with Trump responding by threatening to terminate government contracts with Musk's companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-06-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 18:28 IST
The longstanding partnership between Elon Musk and President Donald Trump has hit turbulent times, putting billions in SpaceX's government contracts at risk. The rift stems from Musk's outspoken dissent against Trump's tax-cut and spending policies.

In a highly publicized bout of verbal sparring, Trump countered Musk's criticisms by threatening to cut ties with SpaceX altogether. This fallout could see $22 billion in contracts, crucial to U.S. space programs, hanging in the balance.

Industry analysts worry that such disruptions might have far-reaching implications for the trajectory of the nation's space ambitions, depending on the feud's resolution.

